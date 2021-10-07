High Beta Stocks Still Leading U.S. Equity Factor Returns This Year

Look at the prices of the most familiar publicly traded companies -- Facebook (~$320), Amazon (~$3,250), Apple (~$140), Netflix (~$620), Tesla (~$800) and Google (~$2,700). All of them are well over $100, even AAPL despite a relatively recent four-for-one stock split in August of 2020. It didn’t used to be like this. Stock splits have declined extensively over the past several years leading to a high proportion of stocks trading in the triple-digits. The chart below shows the percentage of optionable stocks that have prices above $50 and above $100. Currently, around 15% of the stocks trade above $100. At the market top in 2007, the percentage did not even reach 4%. Consider the S&P 500 Index: a whopping 55% of the stocks are above $100.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO