High Beta Stocks Still Leading U.S. Equity Factor Returns This Year

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares with the highest beta-risk continue to top the US factor race in 2021 by a wide margin, based on a set of exchange traded funds. Invesco S&P 500® High Beta ETF (NYSE:SPHB) is holding on to a substantial lead via a 32.0% gain so far in 2021 through yesterday’s close (Oct. 6). Although the fund has been treading water for the last several months, no other factor ETF has challenged SPHB’s year-to-date front-runner status.

www.investing.com

