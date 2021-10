Old Rochester Regional High School is officially recognized as an official Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified Champion School for the 2020-2021 school year. Out of almost 600 schools that participated, ORR was recognized as school No. 55. Schools that are involved in the Unified Sports create teams that are made up of students with disabilities who are partnered with students without. ORR has currently formed a unified basketball and track team. On average, a basketball team is made up of teams of 20 or more students while a track team has upwards of 70-80 students who participate, with some students moving between unified and varsity track.

ROCHESTER, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO