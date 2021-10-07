CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Family News: Monarchy Bracing For Another Book Peeking Into Their Business

By Tanya Clark
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news reveals that Prince Harry isn’t the only writer set to debut a book about the royals. Who else plans to put the monarchy under a microscope in the coming months?. Royal expert Tina Brown has written The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—The Truth and...

