Gabbs Weather Forecast
GABBS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0