Weather Forecast For Ukiah

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 59 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 58 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while areas of frost then chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



