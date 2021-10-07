Weather Forecast For Ukiah
UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while areas of frost then chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
