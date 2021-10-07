CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, OR

Weather Forecast For Ukiah

Ukiah Today
Ukiah Today
 6 days ago

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cJz04V500

  • Thursday, October 7

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while areas of frost then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 28 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

