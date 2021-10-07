Weather Forecast For Huslia
HUSLIA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Snow then light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 38 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 38 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
