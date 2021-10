SAGINAW, MI – For the first time in more than a year, the Saginaw Spirit will play a hockey game. And Downtown Saginaw will celebrate. “We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Saginaw Spirit president Craig Goslin said. “This is our 20th year, and we’ve been anticipating this day for a long time. Our fans, our community are such an asset to our student-athletes. We wanted to involve the community as part of the celebration.”

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO