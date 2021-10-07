CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brian Laundrie flew to Florida, then back to Utah during road trip with Gabby Petito, lawyer says

By Tribune News Service
 6 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The search for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie is still on, but new information has come to light regarding the Gabby Petito murder investigation. Laundrie’s family attorney, Steve Bertolino, recently confirmed that during Laundrie’s cross-country road trip with his fiancée, 22-year-old Petito, he flew to North Port, Florida, and back to Utah four days before Petito was reported missing, according to a report by WABC, an ABC affiliated news station serving New York.

