Weather Forecast For Emington

EMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



