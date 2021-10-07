Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo Gap
BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
