Daily Weather Forecast For Northway
NORTHWAY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then snow showers overnight
- High 40 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Snow showers during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly Cloudy
- High 37 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 36 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
