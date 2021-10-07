Gerlach Weather Forecast
GERLACH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0