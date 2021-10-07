Sentinel Butte Daily Weather Forecast
SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
