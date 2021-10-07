Sentinel Butte Daily Weather Forecast

SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.