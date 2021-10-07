4-Day Weather Forecast For Leadore
LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely then light snow likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0