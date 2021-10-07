Daily Weather Forecast For Anaktuvuk Pass
ANAKTUVUK PASS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 27 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 25 °F, low 11 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 18 °F, low 12 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 18 °F, low 12 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
