Daily Weather Forecast For Anaktuvuk Pass

ANAKTUVUK PASS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight High 27 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 25 °F, low 11 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 18 °F, low 12 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly Cloudy High 18 °F, low 12 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.