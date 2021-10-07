Wilsey Daily Weather Forecast
WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0