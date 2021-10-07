Daily Weather Forecast For Farlington
FARLINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0