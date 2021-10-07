Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LIMA, MT) Thursday is set to be rainy in Lima, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lima:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 52 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight High 52 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.