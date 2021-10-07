Weather Forecast For Elk City
ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of light rain then areas of fog during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Rain and snow likely during the day; while rain then rain and snow likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
