Weather Forecast For Corona

CORONA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.