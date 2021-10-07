CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, OR

Sun forecast for Mitchell — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Mitchell Journal
 6 days ago

(MITCHELL, OR) A sunny Thursday is here for Mitchell, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mitchell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cJyzIht00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mitchell, OR
ABOUT

With Mitchell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

