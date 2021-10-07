Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Imlay

(IMLAY, NV) Thursday is set to be rainy in Imlay, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Imlay:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 65 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.