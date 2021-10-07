Paisley Weather Forecast

PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 61 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



