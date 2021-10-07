Weather Forecast For Onslow

ONSLOW, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.