Weather Forecast For Winifred
WINIFRED, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
