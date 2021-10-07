CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coin, IA

Cloudy forecast for Coin? Jump on it!

 6 days ago

(COIN, IA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Coin Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cJyz6CQ00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Coin Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

