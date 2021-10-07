Take advantage of Thursday sun in Mooreton
(MOORETON, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mooreton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mooreton:
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0