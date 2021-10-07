4-Day Weather Forecast For Nuiqsut

NUIQSUT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 23 °F, low 18 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 23 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then cloudy overnight High 27 °F, low 17 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly Cloudy High 22 °F, low 13 °F Light wind



