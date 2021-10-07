4-Day Weather Forecast For Nuiqsut
NUIQSUT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 23 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 23 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then cloudy overnight
- High 27 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 22 °F, low 13 °F
- Light wind
