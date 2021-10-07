4-Day Weather Forecast For Index
INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
