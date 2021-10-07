Weather Forecast For New Leipzig
NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
