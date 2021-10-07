Weather Forecast For New Leipzig

NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 58 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 8 mph



