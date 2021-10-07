Daily Weather Forecast For Marshall
MARSHALL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 46 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Rain and snow likely during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 43 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 42 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
