Weather Forecast For Winnett
WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
