Metaline Falls Daily Weather Forecast
METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 51 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
