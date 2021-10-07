Daily Weather Forecast For Michigan
MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
