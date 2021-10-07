Daily Weather Forecast For Michigan

MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 68 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 59 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 22 mph



