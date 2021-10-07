Weather Forecast For Elida
ELIDA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
