4-Day Weather Forecast For Galena

GALENA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 37 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Friday, October 8 Light Snow Likely High 34 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Light Snow Likely High 33 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Light Snow High 31 °F, low Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.