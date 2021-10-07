4-Day Weather Forecast For Galena
GALENA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 37 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Light Snow Likely
- High 34 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Light Snow Likely
- High 33 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Light Snow
- High 31 °F, low
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
