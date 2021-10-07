Not just a lockdown cornerback: Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey a physical, versatile defensive weapon
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Jalen Ramsey sprinted onto the field to celebrate a deep touchdown pass as though the Los Angeles Rams finally ended the longest end zone drought. "It was cool for him to be out there celebrating with me," quarterback Matthew Stafford said after passing for his first touchdown in L.A. in a Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears. "I was having fun, he seemed like he was having a good time, too."www.espn.com
Comments / 0