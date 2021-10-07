CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Not just a lockdown cornerback: Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey a physical, versatile defensive weapon

By Lindsey Thiry
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Jalen Ramsey sprinted onto the field to celebrate a deep touchdown pass as though the Los Angeles Rams finally ended the longest end zone drought. "It was cool for him to be out there celebrating with me," quarterback Matthew Stafford said after passing for his first touchdown in L.A. in a Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears. "I was having fun, he seemed like he was having a good time, too."

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

SI Fantasy: Los Angeles Rams to Start/Sit in Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams will face the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals, going head-to-head with an unbeaten team in two consecutive weeks. While it will be a tough test yet again for the Rams, there are several areas in which they do hold the upper hand. Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy football analyst...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ramsnfl#The Seattle Seahawks#Fox Nfl Network
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: Stafford and Jackson Finally Connect on Deep Ball

On third-and-10 on the second drive of the first quarter, the Los Angeles Rams called a deep shot down the middle to DeSean Jackson. Jackson clearly had his player beat. However, Stafford under threw him and the Buccaneers defender was sitting in Jackson’s arms making contact, forcing an incompletion. First-and-10...
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Analyzes the Rams' Usage of Jalen Ramsey

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have gotten quite familiar with one another over the years as a result of all their divisional meetings twice per season. Specifically, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson spoke at great length on Tuesday regarding Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the ways L.A. has used their All-Pro defender in more ways than one this season.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Stat Shot: Week 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angels Rams

Week three saw the Buccaneers fall to the Los Angels Rams. A hard loss to swallow given this team’s expectations. Through the stat line, we can see where the team fell short. Here are three key areas where the Buccaneers struggled. 1/4. Applying defensive pressure upfront gets the opposing quarterback...
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

NFL DFS Week 5: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Here is my optimal lineup for Thursday’s NFL Showdown $2.5 million Thursday Night Millionaire contest featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. All prices listed are courtesy of DraftKings with a $50,
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a heated NFC West divisional matchup. Both franchises are undefeated right now, meaning the winner of this game will take an early lead in the NFC West. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Rams Week 4 prediction.
NFL
arcamax.com

From Cardinals' corner, Jalen Ramsey has been most valuable Ram in 3-0 start

LOS ANGELES — Details are important to Jalen Ramsey, so he took time Friday to make sure he was clear. The Rams’ do-it-all cornerback says he considers Hall of Famer Deion Sanders the best cornerback in NFL history. He regards Hall of Famer Charles Woodson as the best defensive back.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams not saying whether Jalen Ramsey will travel with DeAndre Hopkins

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is moving around in 2021. On Sunday against the Cardinals, will Ramsey move wherever receiver DeAndre Hopkins goes?. “Perhaps,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday. “He’s a great player. They’re doing a good job moving the ball around. I think there’ll be some times that they might be matched up, and there might be some other times where they’re not. But, Jalen’s versatility will be on display, as will DeAndre’s and sometimes those guys will be aligned on one another. . . . So these are two premier players at their positions. There’ll be some times, but that versatility that Jalen displays is something that we’ll look into, but we’ll see how the game unfolds.”
NFL
KOLD-TV

Undefeated Cardinals cruise to victory, defeat Rams in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Cardinals cruised to a 4-0 record Sunday afternoon, stopping Matt Stafford and the Rams with a final score of 37-20. The Cardinals became the final undefeated NFC team after an overwhelming victory and are 4-0 for the first time since 2012. Kyler Murray...
NFL
RamDigest

Previewing the Jalen Ramsey vs. DeAndre Hopkins Matchup

As two unbeaten teams get set to face off in an early-season divisional showdown, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins highlight the contest. In previous Rams vs. Cardinals matchups, Ramsey has shadowed Hopkins for the greater part of the four quarters. But this year, the Rams...
NFL
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Rams come back to earth with loss to Arizona Cardinals

The Rams are human after all. For more up-to-date news on all things Rams, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!. Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, Los Angeles looked like a handcrafted football juggernaut deposited straight from the football heavens. Many analysts...
NFL
therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Seahawks Week 5 regular season game on Thursday, Oct. 7. The Rams (3-1) head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday Night Football, aiming to maintain possession of second place in the NFC West. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. pacific time on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime.
NFL
therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kenny Young, Van Jefferson, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' loss to Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Kenny Young﻿, wide receiver Van Jefferson﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each met with the media following the team's 37-20 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing what they took away from uncharacteristic performances on offense and defense, among other topics.
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: Is It Possible to Slow Down Kyler Murray and the Cardinals?

The Los Angeles Rams are 3-0 as they head into Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. The defense has played a big role in that, only allowing 20 points once, with the Buccaneers eclipsing that mark late in the fourth quarter in garbage time. The Arizona Cardinals will bring a new challenge. Let’s jump into this week’s defensive game plan.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy