Not just a lockdown cornerback: Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey a physical, versatile defensive weapon

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is moving around in 2021. On Sunday against the Cardinals, will Ramsey move wherever receiver DeAndre Hopkins goes?. “Perhaps,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday. “He’s a great player. They’re doing a good job moving the ball around. I think there’ll be some times that they might be matched up, and there might be some other times where they’re not. But, Jalen’s versatility will be on display, as will DeAndre’s and sometimes those guys will be aligned on one another. . . . So these are two premier players at their positions. There’ll be some times, but that versatility that Jalen displays is something that we’ll look into, but we’ll see how the game unfolds.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO