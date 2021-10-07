Grand Marais Daily Weather Forecast

GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 66 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



