Thursday set for clouds in Supai - 3 ways to make the most of it

(SUPAI, AZ.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Supai, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Supai:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then haze during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



