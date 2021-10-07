Sharon Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SHARON GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



