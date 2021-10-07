4-Day Weather Forecast For Tilden
TILDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
