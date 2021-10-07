Noatak Daily Weather Forecast

NOATAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog then areas of freezing fog during the day; while mostly cloudy then snow showers overnight High 35 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Snow showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 34 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 29 °F, low 18 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 26 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



