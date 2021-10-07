Noatak Daily Weather Forecast
NOATAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then areas of freezing fog during the day; while mostly cloudy then snow showers overnight
- High 35 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Snow showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 34 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 29 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 26 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
