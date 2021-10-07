4-Day Weather Forecast For San Simeon
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0