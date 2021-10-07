Daily Weather Forecast For Paris
PARIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 52 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
