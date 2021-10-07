Lake George Weather Forecast

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 65 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



