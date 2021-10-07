Lake George Weather Forecast
LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
