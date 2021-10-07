Daily Weather Forecast For Wainwright
WAINWRIGHT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 28 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 28 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 28 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 25 °F, low 14 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
