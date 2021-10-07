Weather Forecast For Bly
BLY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 25 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
