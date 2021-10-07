Thursday rain in Kake meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(KAKE, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kake Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kake:

Thursday, October 7 Light rain during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 45 °F, low 41 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Light Rain High 47 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 15 to 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 48 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.