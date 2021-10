The national spotlight continues to shine brightly on Instagram and the responsibility it has regarding our youth. Case in point, "I have to be thin," and "I want to be perfect." These are the names of accounts Instagram's algorithms promoted to an account registered as belonging to a 13-year-old girl who expressed interest in weight loss and dieting. Health experts say, it's proof that Instagram is not only failing to crack down on accounts promoting extreme dieting and eating disorders, it is promoting it, according to the Wall Street Journal. This as its parent company Facebook are facing intense scrutiny over the impact they have on young people's mental health.

