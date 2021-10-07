Everglades City Daily Weather Forecast

EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 mph



